San Jose

Voting underway in San Jose City Council District 3 runoff election

The election will determine who the District 3 City Council seat, which covers most of San Jose's downtown corridor

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters in San Jose are deciding the race for the District 3 City Council seat on Tuesday in a runoff special election.

Gabby Chavez-Lopez, executive director of the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley, is taking on Anthony Tordillos, a San Jose Planning Commissioner to see who replaces disgraced councilman Omar Torres.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The district covers most of San Jose's downtown corridor.

The seat was vacated last fall after Torres resigned one day before being arrested on child molestation charges. He has since pleaded no contest and is awaiting sentencing.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast in-person ballots.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San JosepoliticsElections
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us