Voting underway in San Jose City Council District 3 runoff election

Voters in San Jose are deciding the race for the District 3 City Council seat on Tuesday in a runoff special election.

Gabby Chavez-Lopez, executive director of the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley, is taking on Anthony Tordillos, a San Jose Planning Commissioner to see who replaces disgraced councilman Omar Torres.

The district covers most of San Jose's downtown corridor.

The seat was vacated last fall after Torres resigned one day before being arrested on child molestation charges. He has since pleaded no contest and is awaiting sentencing.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast in-person ballots.