San Jose Downtown Farmers' Market returns

The San Jose Downtown Farmers' Market is returning after a three-year hiatus, with vendors planning to sell fresh corn, tomatoes, citrus fruit and more delights on Wednesdays near the Hammer Theatre.

Paolo Obillo, manager and site operator of the Regional Farmers' Market Association, said the original Downtown Farmers' Market was put on pause in 2022 after pandemic-era restrictions, which led to an increased burden on vendors and decreased interest from residents. After assessing the possibility of keeping the market in the SoFA District at First Street or returning it to the pre-pandemic location of San Pedro Square, Obillo said they ultimately chose the plaza outside the Hammer Theatre at 101 Paseo de San Antonio because of its consistent foot traffic and proximity to high-population areas such as San Jose State University. The revived market opens April 23.

Obillo said vendors will include farmers selling organic and nonorganic food, fresco drinks, baked goods and sweets. Hot foods will include tamales, special vegan empanadas along with Asian cuisines like dumplings and Thai street food. A handful of artisans and art vendors are also expected to participate in the market.

"With San Jose State being fully open, businesses starting to come back, we thought maybe now is a good time to come back," he told San Jose Spotlight. "We walked downtown to figure out good spaces … We discussed that Paseo would be a smaller market, just because of its space."

The Regional Farmers' Market Association manages other certified farmers' markets in neighboring cities such as Cupertino and San Francisco. Obillo said Park Avenue was discussed as a potential location, but conflicting events at the space would've prevented the market from being available on a consistent weekly basis.

Nathan Donato-Weinstein, the city's downtown manager, said San Jose stands behind the decision to reopen the market in the Hammer Theatre plaza.

"(Obillo) spent a lot of time analyzing foot traffic trends, days of the week, time and location -- what he learned was that the Paseo really seems to have the critical mass that you need for supporting a new market," Donato-Weinstein told San Jose Spotlight. "In addition, you have some good connections to the rest of downtown."

The Downtown Farmers' Market originated in 1993 through the San Jose Downtown Association. The new location will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

"It just figures that Wednesday is the most open day. It's not competing with all the big events happening in downtown," Obillo said. "We're focusing on the office workers, SJSU students, also the residents that live nearby. It's probably the most accessible place without having to close the street."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shoppers can take advantage of 90 minutes complimentary parking at the ParkSJ Second & San Carlos Street Garage, located at 280 S. Second St.

"Great cities have great experiences, and the Downtown Farmers' Market is a fresh new experience for students, residents and visitors to get out and enjoy everything downtown San Jose has to offer," Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement. "Thank you to the Regional Farmers Market Association for helping us grow the Paseo de San Antonio into a thriving, bustling corridor filled with people, businesses and culture."

Editor's note: This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.