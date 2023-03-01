San Jose Earthquakes Kicks Off Season With New Head Coach

A new era is underway for the San Jose Earthquakes.

The team returns to the Bay Area for its home opener this weekend after kicking off a new season last week on the road in Atlanta. At the helm of the coaching staff is new head coach Luchi Gonzalez, who is focused on building a team the Bay Area can be proud of.

"The end result - every team wants to win, every team wants to make the playoffs, but it's really focusing on how we want to play, how we want to act, and what are we going to do for each other on and off the field," Gonzalez said.

