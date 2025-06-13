Former San Jose Earthquakes player involved in homicide investigation

A former San Jose Earthquakes player is linked to a homicide investigation.

Dave Gold, who once played for the Quakes in the 1980s, was arrested in connection to a June 6 murder at an Almaden Valley home. Gold has since been released by police pending further investigation.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Friends confirm the victim was Ronnie Morriss, who they said was Gold's good friend and once his assistant coach.

Gold was also a head coach for the Real San Jose Soccer Club until last summer.

Police have not released any more information on the investigation.

NBC Bay Area learned on Thursday the district attorney wants more evidence before deciding whether to file any charges against Gold.

No one answered when an NBC Bay Area reporter knocked on the door of Gold's home in Almaden Valley.