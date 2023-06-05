San Jose Earthquakes Break World Record for Largest Soccer Lesson

The San Jose Earthquakes have made it into the record books.
With the help of 956 soccer enthusiasts Saturday, the team broke the record for the largest soccer lesson ever held.
Former Earthquakes player Shea Salinas led the 30-minute lesson at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Soccer Complex.
The previous record for the largest soccer lesson was 835 participants, set by an organization in Australia.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.