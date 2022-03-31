San Jose Family's Wheelchair Accessible Van Found After Being Stolen

What started as a bad day for one San Jose family ended in relief.

The Hancock family's wheelchair accessible van was found several hours after someone stole it from in front of their home.

The van was taken at 2:48 a.m. from the area of Moorpark and Leigh avenues, near San Jose City College, the family said.

Surveillance footage shows someone walk up to the van at 2:46 a.m. Two minutes later, they turned the van on and drove away.

Carrie Hancock said the van is critical to transporting her 27-year-old son Jeffrey, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"Jeffrey's in a power wheelchair and that's how we get him anywhere, all his doctor's appointments, if we want to go have lunch or dinner," Hancock said. "I mean, you don't just put him in a regular car."

The family notified police, who came out to the home and took a report.

Officers said they later found the van among several other stolen vehicles. It was damaged but still useable.