Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose

By Stephanie Guzman

San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue.

According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.

At this time, the area is closed for the investigation.

Police said the incident is San Jose's 57th fatal traffic collision of 2022.

No other details have been released.

