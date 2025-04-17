San Jose

San Jose police investigate fatal stabbing downtown

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a San Jose Police Department vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the downtown area early Thursday morning, according to the police department.

At about 2:35 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Market Street for a report of a disturbance, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
