San Jose police investigate fatal stabbing downtown

San Jose police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the downtown area early Thursday morning, according to the police department.
At about 2:35 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Market Street for a report of a disturbance, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
