Fire crews in San Jose were battling a blaze Friday morning at a vacant building in the downtown district, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire, first reported at about 7:20 a.m., was burning in a building in the 300 block of West St. John Street, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

San Jose police urged the public to avoid the area.