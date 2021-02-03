San Jose

San Jose Fire Crews Douse Two-Alarm Blaze at Abandoned Building

Firefighters early Wednesday doused a two-alarm blaze at an abandoned building in West San Jose, near O'Connor Hospital, according to the fire department.

At about 2:20 a.m., multiple units responded to the scene of a structure fire in the 200 block of Bascom Avenue, near Forest Avenue, the San Jose Fire Department said.

Bascom was closed to traffic between San Carlos and Naglee avenues.

The fire was declared "under control" just after 4 a.m., but some fire crews remained at the scene until daylight for clean up and to monitor hot spots, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not known and is under investigation.

