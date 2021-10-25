bay area storm

San Jose Fire Crews Rescue Unhoused People Along Fast-Rising Guadalupe River

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

San Jose fire crews responded to a rescue call early Monday along the fast rising Guadalupe River, where a homeless encampment was surrounded by water.

It wasn't immediately clear how many unhoused people were affected by the flooding, but video footage shows a heavy police and fire department response at the river near Corie Court and Oakland Road and shows some tents partially submerged.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The National Weather Service indicated the Guadalupe River rose about 7 feet in a span of 10 hours, with the level peaking at just under 12 feet. The river's flood threshold is 18.5 feet.

This article tagged under:

bay area stormSan JoseRescuefloodingGuadalupe River
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us