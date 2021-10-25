San Jose Fire Crews Rescue Unhoused People Along Fast-Rising Guadalupe River

San Jose fire crews responded to a rescue call early Monday along the fast rising Guadalupe River, where a homeless encampment was surrounded by water.

It wasn't immediately clear how many unhoused people were affected by the flooding, but video footage shows a heavy police and fire department response at the river near Corie Court and Oakland Road and shows some tents partially submerged.

The National Weather Service indicated the Guadalupe River rose about 7 feet in a span of 10 hours, with the level peaking at just under 12 feet. The river's flood threshold is 18.5 feet.