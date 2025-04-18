San Jose

San Jose Fire Department Captain arrested on child endangerment, narcotics charges

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose Fire Department Captain Mark Moalem was arrested on burglary, child endangerment and narcotics charges on Wednesday.

The department notified the San Jose Police Department that controlled substances in its possession were potentially tampered with, according to a news release from the city.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Moalem was a suspect. SJPD then obtained warrants for the fire captain's arrest.

"Lives depend on our firefighters’ ability to administer medical care during emergencies which is why we take theft of controlled substances extremely seriously,” said Mayor Matt Mahan in a news release. “I’ll continue monitoring the situation and look forward to procedural changes that ensure this never happens again.”

The fire department has since conducted an audit of its controlled substances and suspects that drugs may have been removed from or tampered with at up to 16 additional fire stations.

"I will not tolerate criminal behavior,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire in the news release. “The allegations are deeply concerning and represent a serious breach of public trust. I want to be unequivocal: any conduct that endangers community safety or undermines the integrity of our public institution will be addressed with the utmost seriousness."

Moalem last worked onsite on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is advised to call the San José Police Department at 408-277-4521.

