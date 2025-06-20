Bay Area fire updates: Multiple San Jose fires, Blaze reported in Belmont

Several fires have been reported Friday in the Bay Area.

Here's the latest updates on incidents NBC Bay Area is aware of.

Firefighters respond to blaze near Coyote Creek in San Jose

San Jose firefighters are responding Friday afternoon to a blaze near Coyote Creek.

The fire is reported at Galveston Avenue and Summerside Drive.

Alert California

Fire near Belmont Sports Complex

Belmont police and the San Mateo County Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a blaze near the Belmont Sports Complex and Highway 101.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Belmont PD and @SMCFireDept are currently on scene for a fire near the Belmont Sports Complex and Hwy 101. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Aq9BcSCRks — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) June 20, 2025

Grass fire near Highway 101 in San Jose

Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a grass fire in San Jose

The blaze was reported near Story Road and the southbound Highway 101 off ramp.

Firefighters said the blaze was burning in light grass and put up a lot of smoke in the area.

Crews reportedly knocked the blaze down around 2:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.