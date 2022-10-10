Probe Continues Into Video Showing Woman Enter Strip Club After Getting Off San Jose Fire Truck

Many people on social media are coming to the defense of a fire crew tied to a controversial video that has gone viral and sparked an investigation by the San Jose Fire Department.

A city spokesperson on Monday said the investigation into the video is still in its initial stages. The video, which has garnered tens of thousands of views on social media, shows a woman in a bikini getting out of the cab of a San Jose Fire Department truck and walking into the Pink Poodle gentlemen's club.

There are reports the fire crew was responding to a medical call at the Pink Poodle. No firefighter is seen in the video, but the truck's sirens are on.

Retired SJFD Capt. Richard Santos said the fire engineer, or truck driver, must remain with the rig unless it received special instructions from the captain. If that were the case, the engine should be locked and secured, he said.

"There's got to be an explanation, and I hope it's positive," Santos said. "And if it's not we'll have to deal with it, and we'll keep serving the public as we always do."

Santos, who served 33 years as a firefighter, said that on certain calls people are allowed inside the rig for medical or weather reasons. The retired fire captain said the optics in this case are not good.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Pink Poodle for comment, but has not heard back.