San Jose Firefighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Officials

A San Jose firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 50 of his fellow fire department colleagues have been placed under quarantine, city officials said Thursday.

City Manager Dave Sykes spoke during a news conference at Mineta San Jose International Airport, saying; "As of this week, we have a firefighter that has tested positive with coronavirus and may have exposed other firefighters. I can also tell you that we are gathering information on a second employee that may have tested positive for coronavirus."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also spoke and admonished the TSA for its lack of transparency about the three agents who tested positive earlier this week.

It is unclear how the firefighter contracted the coronavirus disease. At least 50 other firefighters are on leave due to the infection, Sykes said.

Assistant Fire Chief Reggie Williams said the test results for a second firefighter had been received by the department, but had not been released yet.

"Frankly, we need test kits more than words," Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "Until we have the testing, we're flying blind. We need the testing capacity."

Bay City News contributed to this report.