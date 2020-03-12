coronavirus

San Jose Firefighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Officials

50 fellow firefighters under quarantine and a second firefighter may also have been diagnosed

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A San Jose firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 50 of his fellow fire department colleagues have been placed under quarantine, city officials said Thursday.

City Manager Dave Sykes spoke during a news conference at Mineta San Jose International Airport, saying; "As of this week, we have a firefighter that has tested positive with coronavirus and may have exposed other firefighters. I can also tell you that we are gathering information on a second employee that may have tested positive for coronavirus."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also spoke and admonished the TSA for its lack of transparency about the three agents who tested positive earlier this week.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Kaiser to Open Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Areas

coronavirus 13 hours ago

BART to Equip Each Station With Hand Sanitizer

It is unclear how the firefighter contracted the coronavirus disease. At least 50 other firefighters are on leave due to the infection, Sykes said.

Assistant Fire Chief Reggie Williams said the test results for a second firefighter had been received by the department, but had not been released yet.

"Frankly, we need test kits more than words," Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "Until we have the testing, we're flying blind. We need the testing capacity."

Bay City News contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan JoseFirefighter
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us