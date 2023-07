A woman is dead following a hit-and-run collision in San Jose, police said.

The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the area of Story and South White roads.

Police said traffic will be impacted in the area while police investigate. The public is asked to avoid the area and to drive with caution.

2/ The female pedestrian has unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. This is the 23 fatal collision and 24th traffic death of 2023.



S White Rd will be closed in both directions between Story Rd and Buckner Dr. Please avoid the area and drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/GhUVy1Tyqc — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 7, 2023