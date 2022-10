Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in San Jose.

The incident involves a vehicle and pedestrian. It was reported 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive.

Police said the pedestrian has life-threatening injuries and do not have a suspect vehicle description at this time.

Units are currently at the scene of a hit and run collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Monterey Rd and Montecito Vista Dr.



No description of suspect vehicle yet. Pedestrian has life threatening injuries.



Updates as they become available.



TOC: 12:30PM pic.twitter.com/0SXDSmf4lB — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 13, 2022

