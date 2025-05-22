Homeless encampment sweeps continue in San Jose

A South Bay crackdown on homeless encampments continued Wednesday with a sweep focused along Coyote Creek in San Jose.

The latest sweep included a return to a camp crews cleared two days ago. Officials said the goal is to ensure those swept out do not return.

After a 72-hour warning, city crews went to an encampment near the Taylor Street Bridge.

Some of the people swept out of the Autumn Parkway encampment on Monday did come back on Wednesday, which saw a different approach with crews from the Santa Clara Valley Water District clearing the area.

The water district said it will designate a stretch from Coyote Creek and Autumn Parkway as a "water resources protection zone" -- meaning anyone who is camped in the area becomes what the agency calls a priority for abatement.

The district said it does not plan to fence off the area at this time.