San Jose Police Provide Updates on Hostage Incident, Deadly Shooting

Police held a news briefing Monday to discuss a violent San Jose standoff that ended with a deadly police shooting.

Officers responded late Wednesday to a report of hostage situation at a home in the 900 block of Boynton Avenue. After an hours-long standoff the suspect was shot by police and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the man they shot was armed with a machete and held a mother and two children hostage.

"This is a very traumatic experience for everybody involved, not just the family, but the officers as well," San Jose police Public Information Officer Steven Aponte said in briefing held last week.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the suspect did not live at the home and as of last week were not revealing if he had any connection to the family.

The three hostages were safely removed from the home after the shooting, police said. No officers were injured.