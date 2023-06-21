San Jose

San Jose International Airport hosts music groups for Make Music Day

The music styles ranged from indie, to pop, to latin and beyond

By Cameron Lallana and Gabriel Ostler

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Mineta International Airport hosted 11 musical acts Wednesday as part of the city’s Make Music San Jose program. 

The groups performed throughout the day, starting at 11 a.m. and finishing at 9 p.m., at either the Terminal A Skybridge or the Terminal B information booth. 

There were a wide variety of musical styles present with each group playing a 30-to-60 minute set. 

“It really spans the board,” said Keonnis Taylor, a public information manager for the airport. “There are all walks of life that are participating today. Here at the airport today we have the entire spectrum. We have everything from indie, pop, soul, kid’s music, latin, you name it."

San Jose Mineta International joined other venues throughout San Jose to host such events Wednesday, including community centers, parks, restaurants, and museums. Make Music San Jose is also part of a larger event, World Make Music Day, which promoted similar events in more than a thousand cities worldwide.

