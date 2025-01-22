San Jose K-9 allegedly bites man's face during incident with police

There are questions surrounding a San Jose police bodycam video, showing the moment a police dog goes into an apartment and allegedly bites a man’s face.

According to his attorney, the man is 20-year-old Fernando Villanueva-Galvez.

It happened in October of 2023 on Northrup Street in San Jose. The complaint said Villanueva-Galvez went to the laundry facility at his complex and was verbally attacked by a resident and her boyfriend, Villanueva-Galvez took off.

When he came back to get his clothes, he had a kitchen knife for protection. The complaint adds that the resident and her boyfriend punched and shoved him. the resident quote “inexplicably ran into Fernando’s knife.”

San Jose police responded to the scene and waited for nearly four hours, they used a PA system, asking him to drop the knife and surrender.

“At the time that these announcements were made, they knew where he lived, they knew his first and last name, and not once did they actually mention his name in these announcements, however, they gave this broad, general announcement,” said attorney Angel Alexander.

A body cam video showed several officers outside the complex, they then go up the stairs with the police dog. Then, they release the dog, who starts looking through all the rooms.

About a minute and a half later, screams can be heard in the video. An officer tries to get the dog off Villanueva-Galvez but it won’t let go of his arm, even after an officer seems to be pulling the dog away.

Villanueva-Galvez stand up, is covered in blood and part of his ear is missing. He was handcuffed.

“It was absolutely shocking, and it was appalling,” Alexander said. “One because it was the first time I’d seen where the k-9 was out of the handlers physical control, outside of his verbal control and no one could see what this k-9 was doing.”

Law enforcement analyst and security consultant Michael Leininger said police reports are crucial in this and without them, it’s hard to draw conclusions.

“The cuts look incredibly painful,” he said. But, in my opinion, looking at the body cam video and reading the complaint, he had every opportunity to surrender and none of this had to happen but again you still have to look at the fact that all the evidence needs to be weighed, you need to look at it from both sides.”

As for Villanueva-Galvez, his attorney said that half his ear is missing…and he sustained other injuries to his face and arm.

“He has hearing loss in that ear, the dog attacked his face, around his eye area,” Alexander said. “So, he has vision loss in the eye as well, in the arm that the dog attacked he has nerve damage, he has weakness in that arm and he is a farmworker.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to San Jose police on Tuesday and they said they were not commenting on pending litigation.