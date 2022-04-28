San Jose Kidnapping: 2 Suspects to Face Charges in Court; 1 Suspect Released

Two people suspected in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby in San Jose this week were scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face multiple charges. A third suspect was released without charges, NBC Bay Area confirmed.

Jose Roman Portillo, 28; Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43; and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, all of San Jose were arrested Tuesday, a day after Brandon Cuellar was taken from his grandmother's San Jose home.

Charging documents in the case were released Thursday. View the documents here.

Jose Roman Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez face multiple counts including conspiracy, kidnapping and child abduction. The district attorney has declined to charge Sandoval at this time. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirms Sandoval has been released from jail.

Portillo and Ramirez were being held in county jail without bail. They face charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion. The charges could be revised, police said.

Police believe the abduction was premeditated, but they had yet to identify a motive for the crime.

Brandon was gone for about 20 hours before police recovered him at a home where Portillo had been living near Regional Medical Center in San Jose. A good Samaritan spotted a suspect vehicle and called 911, and minutes later, police swarmed the area.

On the day of the kidnapping, Ramirez, who police say is a family friend, helped Brandon's grandmother with a shopping errand, and when they returned, Portillo allegedly entered the grandmother's apartment with a baby carrier and took Brandon.

Police believe Ramirez was in contact with Portillo.

It wasn't entirely clear how Sandoval was connected to the crime, but police initially said preliminary information indicated he "played some role in this kidnapping."

Anyone with information about the kidnapping case or the suspects is asked to call 408-277-4166.