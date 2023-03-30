San Jose Landmark Could Become National Park in Honor of Cesar Chavez, Farmworkers

A group of congressional leaders may soon turn a San Jose landmark into a national park.

The aim is to turn McDonnell Hall, the place where legendary civil rights leader Cesar Chavez began his organizing work, into what would be called the Cesar Chavez and Farmworker Movement National Historic Park. It would include other facilities in California and Arizona.

"It’s not a Taj Mahal," said Paul Chavez, Cesar Chavez's son. "It’s a humble place where people have used to draw inspiration and to celebrate life. We would be excited if it were included."

On the day @SenAlexPadilla and other lawmakers push to ultimately make San Jose’s McDonnell Hall a National Park in honor of #CesarChavez and Farmworkers, school children take to the street in honor of #CesarChavezDay pic.twitter.com/su2kPJAzpl — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 30, 2023

From @MattMahanSJ about McDonnell Hall possibly being designated a National Park:



“I’m thankful to Senator Padilla and Representative Ruiz for introducing legislation to preserve sites like McDonnell Hall in San Jose so that future generations can continue to learn from…” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/oDoqvwMUSS — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 30, 2023

“…and push forward Chavez’s people-powered fight for the rights of our most vulnerable.” pic.twitter.com/ttUx0doPfT — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 30, 2023

Father Donald McDonnell was part of what was then-called the Spanish band of mission priests. The hall is where he met Cesar Chavez and, together with a man named Fred Ross, drew up the framework for what became the farmworker movement.

"It's really interesting how the Catholic church has played a key roll in our movement," Paul Chavez said.

Because the hall sits on church grounds, the San Jose Diocese would have to agree to the designation.

The diocese issued the following statement on Thursday:

McDonnell Hall was designated as a National Historic Landmark to celebrate the work that César Chávez started in 1953 in San José. McDonnell Hall now serves as the central hall for the vibrant and growing community of Our Lady of Guadalupe parishioners in the Mayfair neighborhood. As the only building with meeting space and classrooms, McDonnell Hall is used daily for parish ministries, youth programs, community engagement, and classes, serving thousands of local families. No other building on the parish campus can accommodate these important services and ministries.

As we approach César Chávez Day, not only does the Diocese of San José appreciate the essential labor and contributions of the Valley’s many farm workers, but we also advocate for their fair treatment as employees: that they have the equipment necessary to remain safe and healthy; that they have access to appropriate medical care; that they are paid a fair wage; and that labor laws be respected in their regard. This is what César Chávez would do today. Let us not only celebrate his legacy but also continue in his footsteps!