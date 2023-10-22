San Jose celebrates the South Bay's largest Dia de Los Muertos event

San Jose

The South Bay celebrated Dia San Jose Saturday, about a week and a half ahead of Dia De Los Muertos. 

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Plaza de Cesar Chavez, offering attendees art, food and entertainment all day long. 

While Dia de Los Muertos is a celebration of life, as the event’s website notes, Dia San Jose is a festival to celebrate family and culture. 

And there was no shortage of ways for people to do just that, with over 100 vendors, dozens of artists, Muerto music and professional wrestling throughout the day. 

“I think they’re important because they celebrate our culture. And it gives an opportunity for people who can’t go back to Mexico or who don’t have an opportunity to celebrate like this in their house to come and celebrate with other people who are also from the same culture,” said Angela Luis, an attendee. “And it gives an opportunity for other people from other cultures to come and learn from our culture.”

Dia de Los Muertos will be celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

