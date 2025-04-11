San Jose unveils its largest safe parking site to date

San Jose on Thursday unveiled its largest safe parking site yet.

It’s located in the lot next to the Berryessa Flea Market, and the city said it's a model for addressing part of the homeless crisis.

"Over 80 previously unhoused neighbors are off the streets, out of unmanaged RV encampments," Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Nonprofit We Hope manages the site, offering counseling, safety and bathrooms.

The hope is to transition the people at the site into permanent housing, freeing up space for others. Two residents have already done that.

Mahan said the site is one giant step in addressing the city’s unhoused crisis.

"The fact that we have 200 people die a year on our streets is completely morally unacceptable," he said.

The site is in an industrial zone, but city leaders said reluctant neighbors gave it the green light.

"People are willing to accept the site if they know it's going to have an impact on their street," Councilman David Cohen said.

So far, the site has been peaceful, with no calls to police.

“Well, I love it," unhoused advocate Gail Osmer said. "We hope this site is the best thing we have in San Jose."