reopening the bay area

San Jose Leaders to Vote on Expanded Outdoor Restaurant Dining

By Kris Sanchez

Outdoor seating at restaurant
NBC Bay Area

Dining out may mean dining outside in San Jose if city leaders approve a proposal Tuesday to allow more outdoor seating areas to expand into street parking.

The idea would apply to downtown San Jose and anywhere else the city could identify areas that would be safe for al-fresco dining.

The goal is to help ease the pain for restaurants, which may lose up to half of their interior seating because of mandatory social distancing requirements.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

California Lawmakers Balk at Newsom’s $2.9B Spending Request

San Jose 32 mins ago

VTA-BART Extension Into South Bay Marks a Milestone

The Santa Clara County Public Health department would have to sign off on the move, but the proposal already has support from the city’s business organizations and restaurant owners like Jorge Sanchez.

"That’s what we need from our city government," said Sanchez, owner of Chacho’s restaurant. "We need them to help get the ball rolling."

San Mateo also is considering more outdoor seating, perhaps closing two streets to allow restaurants to serve customers outside. And Berkeley leaders are set to vote on al fresco dining on June 2.

The cities would need the federal government to allow restaurants and bars to serve alcohol outside.

The San Jose City Council is expected to vote on the proposal during its 1:30 p.m. Tuesday session.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusSan Joserestaurants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us