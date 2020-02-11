San Jose City Council to Vote on Low-Income Housing Project

A local nonprofit is working with the city of San Jose to develop and build hundreds of low-income housing units for those who need an affordable home.

The plan, which is up for a City Council vote Tuesday night, calls for 365 apartment homes in the area of W. San Carlos and McEvoy streets, near Diridon Station and Google's planned development.

"There's been a lot of concern, understandably, about displacement in our community," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "These are the kinds of innovative solutions that will ensure that we keep everybody on board in San Jose."

The project will be developed and managed by San Jose's First Community Housing.

The development would be 13 stories tall. One-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units would be available. The goal is to charge between $700 and $2,100 per month, depending on the size.

There would be an income requirement for the homes. An individual can make no more than $67,000 dollars per year. A family of four can make no more than $81,000.

"We can't afford to pave our way out of the housing crisis," First Community Housing President Geoffrey Morgan said. "We need higher density. We need infill housing where the jobs and the housing are next to each other. It's good for the environment, and it's great for the quality of life for the residents."

Construction could begin in about one year.