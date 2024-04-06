San Jose libraries offer free solar eclipse glasses

To help keep eclipse-viewers safe on April 8, San Jose public libraries are giving away a limited number of specialized glasses this weekend.

The San Jose Public Library said solar eclipse glasses will be available at any of its locations during normal operating hours Saturday and Sunday.

Those who are interested will have to move fast: library staff are distributing the glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

“We are trying to give out 300, and they’re going out really fast,” said Branch Manager Melissa Maglio at Educational Park Branch Library, adding, Our 25 locations all got a supply of glasses — not 300, though. We got the most. And people can get them at each location until they run out.”

Maglio also noted that only one pair of solar eclipse glasses will be given to each person.

The Education Park library is also offering an event for kids from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday called “Eclipses for Kids.”

“We’re going to have Oreo cookies, and have kids eat them to look like eclipses,” Maglio said. “And then we’re going to talk about what an eclipse is.”

For more information on other places to find solar eclipse glasses and other safety tips, here’s a brief guide on what to know ahead of the eclipse.