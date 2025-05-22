San Jose

San Jose lottery Scratchers player hits $1 million jackpot

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

The recent run of lottery Scratchers jackpot wins in and around the Bay Area continued with a lucky player in San Jose, the California Lottery said Wednesday.

Margarito Gonzales Cortes hit the top prize on a Triple Red 777 Scratchers ticket worth $1 million, according to the lottery.

Gonzales Cortes bought her Scratchers ticket from Eastridge Liquor at 1855 Tully Road in San Jose, the lottery says, and the owner of that business is eligible for a bonus prize.

Meanwhile, no jackpot tickets were sold in Wednesday's Powerball and Superlotto Plus drawings. That means the Powerball pot rises to an estimated $163 million and the Superlotto Plus pot increases to an estimated $10 million for Saturday's draws.

The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions draw is $154 million, the lottery says.

