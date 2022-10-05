San Jose Lyft Driver Says She Was Attacked by Passenger

A Lyft driver is speaking out after she said that a passenger sexually assaulted her as they were driving on a San Jose freeway late Monday night.

The incident happened on Southbound 280 near 10th Street in San Jose.

Zelia Silva said that she was working for Lyft that night, and added the man that attacked her was a customer.

The car's dashcam video recorded Silva screaming. At one point in the video, a voice can be heard saying "You're not going to die."

The dashcam footage also caught Silva running into freeway traffic, pleading for help.

"Please help me, please help me," she said.

She told NBC Bay Area that she was driving 70 miles an hour when she suddenly felt the man's arms wrap around her.

“He immobilized me," Silva said.

Silva added that she remembers the man pinning her so hard against her seat that she was holding the steering wheel with her fingertips, all while trying to park the car and kick the door open to escape.

Silva said she has bruises and marks around her chest and wrist.

Silva said another driver who picked her up saved her life. She believes the passenger wanted to kill her.

After safely getting into another car on the freeway, the suspect can be in the video yelling and then the car is once again on the move. The man in the video is seen exiting on Tenth street, ignores several red lights and swerves through city streets until crashing into a light pole.

In a statement, Lyft said it’s offering support to the driver and permanently removing the rider account from the Lyft community.

But Silva said more needs to be done. She wants cameras inside of her car. She also demands female drivers have the choice of only picking up female passengers.