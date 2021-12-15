San Jose Man Arrested After Making Threats During Virtual VTA Meeting

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office arrested a San Jose man Tuesday after he allegedly made threats involving a gun during a virtual meeting of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

Sheriff's officials said 69-year-old Roland Lebrun made the threats Thursday during a meeting of the agency's Public Advisory Committee. Several members of the meeting were in fear for their own personal safety, authorities said in a news release issued Tuesday by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Lebrun on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The arrest comes a little more than six months after the public transit agency was involved in a mass shooting.

On May 26, a disgruntled employee killed nine workers and damaged equipment at the Guadalupe light rail yard in downtown San Jose. Another worker traumatized by the event died by suicide months later.

The shooting forced the agency to shut down all light rail service, which took months to get back up and running.