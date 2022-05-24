San Jose Man Arrested After Stalking, Threatening Former Co-Workers: Police

A 43-year-old San Jose man was arrested last week after he stalked and threatened former co-workers at a construction company that fired him in January, according to police.

Bryan Velasquez was taken into custody May 19 on felony stalking and weapons charges, police said. Investigators seized several firearms, including two AR pattern assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical body armor and materials to manufacture and assemble ghost guns.

The construction company first contacted police about Velasquez's stalking behavior in April. He engaged in escalating cyber stalking, including posting pictures of himself pointing firearms on social media; sending e-mails to employees with threats littered with profanity; and revealing intimate knowledge of his former co-workers' residences and their daily routines, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Velasquez should contact Detective Sgt. Byers of the SJPD Crime Strategies Unit at (408) 277-3835 or e-mail 4152@sanjoseca.gov.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.