San Jose Man Arrested in Connection to Cameras in Starbucks Restroom

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose PD

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of invasion of privacy in connection with cameras found in a Starbucks bathroom in San Jose, according to police.

Officers responding to a suspicious circumstance just before 5 p.m. Sunday found Shawn Patrick Evans of San Jose in a parked car outside the Starbucks at 1815 Hillsdale Ave., police said. A caller reported finding a camera inside the bathroom in a drain pipe directly in front of the toilet. The officers then found a second camera under the bathroom sink.

A search of Evans' vehicle revealed multiple electronic devices and other evidence linking him to the crime, police said. Officers also found methamphetamine and a glass pipe for smoking drugs.

Evans had an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

