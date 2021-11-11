San Jose Man Arrested in Multiple Sex Crimes Involving Child

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes involving a child while acting as a spiritual healer, San Jose police said Thursday.

Jorge Luis Navarette is accused of offenses including rape and lewd acts with a child under 15 between the period of October 2020 and this August, according to police.

He was arrested and booked into jail on Oct. 26. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office have charged Navarette with 10 felony counts of various sex crimes against a juvenile.

Police said there may be more victims.

Anyone with more information about Navarette or the case is asked to contact Detective Stenger or Detective Sgt. Marquardt of the San Jose police sexual assaults investigation unit at (408) 277-4102.