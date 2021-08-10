San Jose Man Arrested in Sexual Assault of Juvenile Girl: Police

A San Jose man was arrested last week in the sexual assault of a juvenile girl inside a home, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Dupree Kenneth Hornsby, 24, has been charged with entering a home on Damsen Drive in East San Jose and sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10, police said. He had no prior connection to the child and was chased out of the house by a family member.

The incident occurred at about 7:35 a.m. Friday, and based on a description of the suspect, officers were able to track down and arrest Hornsby about 90 minutes later as he was walking in the area, police said.

Hornsby was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on eight counts of felony sex crimes against a child under the age of 10, prosecutors said. He was set to be arraigned Tuesday.

Hornsby faces life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Yue or Detective Sgt. Marquardt of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867).