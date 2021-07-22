San Jose Man Clings to Life After Woman Hits Him With Vehicle: Police

A San Jose man is clinging to life, and a woman has been arrested after she hit him with a vehicle Thursday morning in what police believe was a domestic incident, according to SJPD.

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Covewood Court on reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, and the woman driver was taken into custody, police said.

The case is being investigated as a possible domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon incident, police said.

No other details were provided.