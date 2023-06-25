San Jose man drove off road into Pacific Ocean, arrested for DUI in Santa Cruz: CHP

A San Jose man was arrested in Santa Cruz early Sunday morning after driving his car off the road and into the Pacific Ocean, announced the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said they responded to reports of a car that drove off the road into the ocean near East Cliff Drive.

Officers said the 50-year-old driver sustained major injuries from the crash and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

