San Jose man arrested in $35K Menlo Park scam of elderly resident

Police in Menlo Park arrested a San Jose man this week for allegedly scamming an elderly resident out of $35,000 in a scheme that may have international connections, authorities said.

The scam began Feb. 13 with a text message to the 77-year-old victim, purporting to be affiliated with a major online retailer and a federal agency, according to Menlo Park police.

The text allegedly threatened the victim with prison time unless they provided cash to a courier. On Feb. 11 and 12, the victim withdrew $35,000 in cash from multiple bank branches, and on Feb. 12, the suspect allegedly collected a box with the cash at the victim's home.

Police identified the suspect as Arya Mehta, a 22-year-old San Jose resident, and arrested him at his home on Wednesday. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of theft by false pretenses, theft using an access card and elder abuse.

Police are continuing to investigate and are finding others involved in the scam, "which appears to have international connections," police said in a statement Thursday.

"This arrest reflects our dedication to protecting vulnerable residents from predatory scams," said Menlo Park police Detective Eddie Mazon. "We urge the community to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately."

Residents with information about the case or similar scams are encouraged to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.

To avoid scams, never click unknown links, share personal details, or send money to unverified sources. To learn more about fraud prevention and common scams, visit the official website of the state of California Department of Justice.