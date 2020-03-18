San Jose Mayor Launches Silicon Valley Strong

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Wednesday announced a new initiative called Silicon Valley Strong as a means for helping those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liccardo along with other mayors and leaders in the South Bay, pastors and business executives made the announcement Wednesday morning in front of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley. Everyone at the news conference was trying to practice social distancing.

The city is asking people to log on to a new website called siliconvalleystrong.org and donate money that will be used to help senior citizens, disadvantaged kids and other people struggling from food insecurity.

That population of people in need could grow as more businesses shut down and lay off employees, leaving families with little to no money to buy food.

"We are united together because we have common challenges: fear, uncommon valor," Liccardo said. "This is our moment fearful and struggling."

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation also is working on a large fund.

Meanwhile, Liccardo spoke at a Safeway earlier Wednesday morning, urging people to stop panic buying and hoarding food. Safeway announced that it would now allow people 65 and older and anyone who is especially vulnerable to the coronavirus to shop before everyone else between the store opening and 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.