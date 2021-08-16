San Jose Mayor Liccardo Calls for Sheriff Laurie Smith to Resign

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has called for the resignation of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith amid multiple use-of-force incidents and alleged misconduct under her watch, according to a news release Monday morning.

Liccardo will hold a news conference later Monday detailing why he feels Smith's time in office must end. The mayor is the first elected official to call for the embattled sheriff's resignation.

In the news release, Liccardo's office said during the past six years of Smith’s 23-year tenure as sheriff, the county has endured: repeated severe beatings of inmates resulting in death and serious injury; repeated concealment of facts relating to those incidents and persistent noncompliance with independent oversight; tens of millions of taxpayer dollars paid to litigants for civil rights violations by deputies; two consent decrees resulting in $450 million in public expenditure to improve jail operations and conditions; an ongoing bribery criminal investigation which has resulted in three indictments of two of her top aides and a campaign fundraiser; and a play-to-pay scandal relating to $300,000 in union contributions for her 2018 re-election.

Liccardo is a former criminal prosecutor with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and a former San Jose City Councilman.

Last week, county supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee released an agenda item on this week's Board of Supervisors meeting calling for the release of sheriff's office records related to incidents at county jails that left inmates dead or severely injured.

The supervisors also will call for potential investigations from the state Attorney General's Office, the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury, and the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Smith’s management of the jail has been a point of controversy going back to at least 2015, when mentally ill inmate Michael Tyree was beaten to death by three deputies, all of whom were found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.