San Jose mayor, police remember fallen community service officer

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and police held a press conference on Monday after a community service officer was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. A second officer was also hit and badly injured.

On Monday, flags at San Jose Police Department were flying at half-staff. This is the first time in the department’s history a community service officer was killed in the line of duty.

“Today, our police family is heartbroken,” said San Jose interim police Chief Paul Joseph.

On Monday, police identified the officer killed as 34-year-old Long Tham Pham.

Police said that Pham became a San Jose community service officer in October of 2022. On Saturday night, while doing traffic control for an accident on Monterey Road, police said that a suspected drunk driver hit and killed him.

The driver also hit and injured a second community officer. The officer was identified on Monday as Veronica Baer.

"This department and our entire city are eternally grateful for the ultimate sacrifice Long and his family for this community. We are deeply mourning this devastating loss,” Joseph said.

During Monday’s news conference, Mahan praised Pham for making the ultimate sacrifice for his community.

“Long is a hero. I know that's likely little comfort in this time of tremendous grief but Long's life, his service and his sacrifice will be remembered forever,” he said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Cristina Garza, Pham’s friend and fellow community service officer, placed flowers near where he was killed on Monday.

“I know Pham is out there watching over us now. We love him and we are also saying prayers for the other CSO, Baer and we love her too.We hope for her to have a fast recovery,” she said.

Baer was also badly injured in the crash. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Palacios of Morgan Hill for felony vehicular manslaughter. Police said Palacios has previous DUI charges on his record.

San Jose police and Mayor Matt Mahan held news briefing on Monday after a community service officer was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend.