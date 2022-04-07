San Jose

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Twitter Account Hacked

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s Twitter account was hacked for several hours Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Liccardo's Twitter handle "@sliccardo" started to post and retweet NFT content under the name "Sam Sneaker Heads."

“We apologize, Mayor Liccardo’s Twitter account has been hacked and we are working to reclaim ownership of it. Please disregard all spam content and report all suspicious tweets for spam," the mayor's office tweeted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just before Liccardo's handle was hacked, he tweeted his congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after the Senate voted to confirm her to the Supreme Court. Liccardo said the two went to law school together.

Just before 11 p.m., the mayor's office tweeted that it regained access to Liccardo's Twitter account.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and diligence. I would especially like to thank Twitter for their extraordinary efforts to resolve the situation," the mayor's office tweeted.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSam LiccardoMayor Sam Liccardo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us