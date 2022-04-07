San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Twitter Account Hacked

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s Twitter account was hacked for several hours Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Liccardo's Twitter handle "@sliccardo" started to post and retweet NFT content under the name "Sam Sneaker Heads."

“We apologize, Mayor Liccardo’s Twitter account has been hacked and we are working to reclaim ownership of it. Please disregard all spam content and report all suspicious tweets for spam," the mayor's office tweeted.

We apologize, Mayor Liccardo’s Twitter account has been hacked and we are working to reclaim ownership of it. Please disregard all spam content and report all suspicious tweets for spam.



Team Liccardo — San José Mayor's Press Office (@SJMayorPress) April 8, 2022

Just before Liccardo's handle was hacked, he tweeted his congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after the Senate voted to confirm her to the Supreme Court. Liccardo said the two went to law school together.

I'm thrilled to see the historic confirmation of my law school classmate, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court. She is supremely well-qualified, and will make all Americans proud of her service and commitment to justice. Congratulations, Justice Jackson! https://t.co/wMjJQBIu2d — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) April 8, 2022

Just before 11 p.m., the mayor's office tweeted that it regained access to Liccardo's Twitter account.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and diligence. I would especially like to thank Twitter for their extraordinary efforts to resolve the situation," the mayor's office tweeted.

We have regained access to Mayor @sliccardo’s account. We appreciate everyone’s patience and diligence. I would especially like to thank @Twitter for their extraordinary efforts to resolve the situation. — Rachel Davis, Chief Communications Officer, Team Liccardo — San José Mayor’s Press Office (@SJMayorPress) April 8, 2022