San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Twitter Account Hacked

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s Twitter account was hacked for several hours Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said.
Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Liccardo's Twitter handle "@sliccardo" started to post and retweet NFT content under the name "Sam Sneaker Heads."
“We apologize, Mayor Liccardo’s Twitter account has been hacked and we are working to reclaim ownership of it. Please disregard all spam content and report all suspicious tweets for spam," the mayor's office tweeted.
Just before Liccardo's handle was hacked, he tweeted his congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after the Senate voted to confirm her to the Supreme Court. Liccardo said the two went to law school together.
Just before 11 p.m., the mayor's office tweeted that it regained access to Liccardo's Twitter account.
"We appreciate everyone’s patience and diligence. I would especially like to thank Twitter for their extraordinary efforts to resolve the situation," the mayor's office tweeted.