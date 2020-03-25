coronavirus

San Jose Mayor to Announce Paid Sick Leave Measure During Virus Emergency

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Wednesday is set to announce a paid sick leave measure aimed at protecting workers during the unprecedented health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance will provide paid sick leave for all employees and new hires impacted by COVID-19 who might not yet accrue sick leave under normal circumstances.

The measure calls for an automatic provision of 40 hours of sick leave and could provide additional hours depending on how many hours an employee is working during the shelter-at-home order.

Exceptions include employers that already provide a maximum paid personal leave of at least 160 hours, including PTO and vacation, according to the mayor's proposal.

The mayor also is taking into account the financial burden such a measure would have on small businesses and is ensuring those businesses are connected to resources that would help offset the cost of the mandate, such as federal tax credits, Small Business Administration low-cost loans and other grants and loans.

The proposed ordinance was set to be heard at a Rules Committee hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

