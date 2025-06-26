San Jose mayor weighs in on latest unhoused report

Is the San Jose mayor's plan to move people out of camps and into shelters working?

The latest unhoused count in the South Bay shows mixed results. Homelessness is at its highest level ever in Santa Clara County, yet more people are being moved into housing.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The numbers come from the Point in Time Homeless Count released this week. The total number of people experiencing homelessness is up 8 percent since the last count in 2023.

However, the numbers also show a 30 percent increase in people using shelters. That lines up with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s push to add 1,000 new units of housing in San Jose by the end of the year.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan weighs in on the latest numbers in a conversation with NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.