San Jose mothers frustrated over alleged quinceanera scam

More than a dozen San Jose moms say they were cheated out of hard-earned money after an event planner, who allegedly made big promises failed to deliver.

In addition to losing thousands of dollars, they say important life events were also tainted.

It was supposed to be the biggest day of Paloma’s life, her quinceanera on her 15h birthday.

Paloma’s mom said it's not just any other birthday where you can celebrate at home. She paid “VIP Events” in San Jose more than $4200 to book a hall and a photographer.

But the day before the party, Sandra Rosas Campos said the hall told her, she wasn’t booked there, and they needed thousands more to guarantee the space.

Receipts show she paid a different hall almost $10,000 to book their place last minute.

Sandra says she had lots of anger and stress after borrowing money so her daughter could have her dream event.

