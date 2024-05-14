What should San Jose's new police chief focus on? Here's what the community says

San Jose city Hall is preparing to review a list of finalists for the city's new police chief.

For nearly 50 years the city has found its new chief through an internal promotion, but some in the community suggest it is time for a change.

"I think now, if you want to change the direction or atmosphere of the police department, it is time to bring somebody from the outside that would take it in a totally new direction," said Rev. Jethroe Moore II, president for the Silicon Valley NAACP.

Moore also said he believes community policing and engagement should be the new chief's top priority.

Giavanna Vega, who serves as DAHL Neighborhood Association president, said crime fighting needs to be the new chief's priority.

"As a neighborhood association, we value our police officers," Vega said. "The safety of our community is really important. And we want to be able to lean on police as much as we want them to lean on us and have that trust."

The police union believes staffing should be at the top of the chief's list to prevent officer burnout.

"Mandatory overtime a few days a week. Less time with their families," San Jose Police Officers Association President Sgt. Steve Slack said of some of the challenges officers face. "A lot of them have long commutes."

There is another series of challenges in the search for a new chief. The first challenge is competition, with other big cities, including Houston and Los Angeles, also on the hunt for a very seasoned and qualified candidate.

The second challenge is the high cost of living in the Bay Area's biggest city.

"As a city we're going to have to be really competitive," Deputy City Manager Angel Rios Jr. said. "We're going to have to incentivize in order to attract a top notch police chief."

City and community leaders will interview candidates in late June. The city manager then hopes to present her pick to the city council by late summer or early fall.

San Jose police hold a briefing to provide updates after two officers were shot.