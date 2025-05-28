San Jose

San Jose considers banning new smoke shops

San Jose is considering a ban on new smoke shops.

The proposal would create a temporary moratorium, preventing new smoke shops from opening anywhere in the city.

Supporters say there are too many smoke shop businesses in the city already, especially in East San Jose, with many near schools.

They say the Latino community in East San Jose is being disproportionately exposed to tobacco and vape products, which is a public health issue.

The proposed ban goes before the city's rules committee on Wednesday.

