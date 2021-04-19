San Jose Officials Push for Stricter Fines on Illegal Dumping

A pair of San Jose officials are teaming up to push for a stricter crackdown on illegal dumping across the city.

San Jose City Councilman Sergio Jimenez and Planning Commissioner Rolando Bonilla have proposed an increase and restructuring in the city's fines for illegal dumping that would assess a $10,000 citation for any and all offenses.

Current city law applies a tiered system for fines, starting with $2,500 for a first offense and $10,000 for a third offense. The new proposal eliminates the tiers.

Jimenez and Bonilla recently participated in walking tours in East San Jose and other parts of the city and concluded that there are critical quality-of-life issues, such as illegal dumping, that should be of higher priority to the city of San Jose.

"Although we are in a pandemic, we will not allow anyone to turn our communities into dumping yards," Bonilla said in a statement. "It is clear to me that the City of San Jose must take a no-nonsense approach against those who seek to disrespect our communities with this behavior. San Jose residents deserve better."

Jimenez added: "When it comes to illegal dumping, there should not be a three strikes approach, as it sends the wrong message to those seeking to harm our communities."

Jimenez will introduce the legislation at the April 28 council Rules Committee meeting.