Disgraced former San Jose councilman Omar Torres pleads no contest to sex crimes

Torres faces prison time and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life

By NBC Bay Area staff

Disgraced former San Jose City Councilman Omar Torres pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to charges of sex crimes, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Torres, 43, pleaded no contest to charges of sodomy and oral copulation by force, violence, duress, menace or fear, and lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14, the DA's Office said.

Torres, who was a teenager at the time, molested the victim numerous times starting when the victim was 4 years old, according to prosecutors. Torres will be sentenced at a later date. He faces prison time and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the DA said.

"It is heartbreaking that someone elected to represent and serve thousands of San Jose residents had previously molested a small child," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a news release Tuesday. "Children are vulnerable and precious, and my Office will do everything in our legal power to fight for their safety and fully prosecute those who hurt them."

The investigation showed that Torres abused the minor between 1990 and 1999. The criminal charges against Torres involve alleged acts from Nov. 25, 1999, about a month after Torres turned 18 years old, the DA said.

Torres, who initially entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of felony child sexual assault on March 3, was under investigation for sexual misconduct with a man who was a minor when the relationship began. Torres had claimed the man is trying to blackmail him.

In his court appearance in November, Torres requested to be released on bail, but the judge said he continued to be a danger to the community and denied bail.

Meanwhile, voters on Tuesday were using the final day in San Jose's District 3 special election to decide who will replace Torres.

District 3 includes downtown San Jose and Japantown.

