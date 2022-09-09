Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso

A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt.

It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza is determined to build a new park in Alviso.

The park is currently an empty field sitting on three acres of city-owned land on Grant Boulevard. It's been empty since the year 2000 and long identified as a place for a park. Espinoza said he's tired of waiting for a place the neighborhood can enjoy.

"I’m fed up, enough is enough, I’m tired of being sick and tired. So, I’m taking things into my own hands. I want to clean the park up, I want to make it useable, put in some grass, some benches. So people can enjoy a park that was intended for them,” he said.

So, Espinoza is leading an effort to clean the area up.

But San Jose Parks and Recreation Department, which has jurisdiction over the would-be park, said Espinoza and those working with him are going rogue and it won't help or fund construction of the park unless it's safe.

"For example, if rocks from stripping are kicked up, it can become a tripping hazard, and any below-grade infrastructure damage can be caused, which means water mains or power lines can be disrupted," said Daniel Lazo with the San Jose Parks and Recreation Services.

As for what happens next, Espinoza said he plans to continue working on the park, the city said if that happens, its next move is to issue a warning, telling him to stop.